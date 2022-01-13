iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

