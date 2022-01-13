iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

