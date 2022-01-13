iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 176.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 86,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,675,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

