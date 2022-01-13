iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.60

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $26.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 60,431 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.331 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $4,386,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,602,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $559,000.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.