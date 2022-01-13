iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 1,416.1% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

RING stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 60,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.