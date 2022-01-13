iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 4,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.