iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $269,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $276.19. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,541. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $267.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

