iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

