iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.