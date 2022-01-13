iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $111.09. 161,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,960. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

