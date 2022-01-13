Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in December

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 18,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.37. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

