J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.78.

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

