J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 28,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.