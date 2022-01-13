Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

J traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 371,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,597. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

