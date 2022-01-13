JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman Sells 7,075 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $65,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JAKK stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
