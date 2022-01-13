JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

