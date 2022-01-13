JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 664.17 ($9.02).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.89. The company has a market cap of £11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.