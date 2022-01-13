Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

