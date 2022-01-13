Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SSU opened at $8.21 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.50.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

