Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 133.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 241.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

