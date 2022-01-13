Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

