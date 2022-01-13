Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

