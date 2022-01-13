Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

