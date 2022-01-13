Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.
In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.