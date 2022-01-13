Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

JEF stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

