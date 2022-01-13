Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $10.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

