Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DXCM stock opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 49,142.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

