Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

