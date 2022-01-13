Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

