Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aviva plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviva in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pearse expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aviva’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

AVVIY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

