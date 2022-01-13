Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

PRG stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.