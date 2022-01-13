Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

