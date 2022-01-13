Jennison Associates LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.14% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

