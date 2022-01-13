Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $10.81 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.83 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.09.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

