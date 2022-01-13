Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 544,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

CWAN opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

