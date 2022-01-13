Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,132,026 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

BNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.