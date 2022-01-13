Jennison Associates LLC Sells 35,360 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

