Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

