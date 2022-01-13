Jennison Associates LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 692,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $12,184,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. FREYR Battery SA has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

