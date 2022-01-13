Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

JOBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,423. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

