Jonathan Davis Buys 42 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($204.67).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 41 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £148.01 ($200.91).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.78) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 395 ($5.36) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.49).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

