JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting €89.96 ($102.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

