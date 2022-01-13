JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €28.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.70% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €14.46 ($16.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.40.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

