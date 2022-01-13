JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.67 ($48.49).

ETR:DWS opened at €37.84 ($43.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

