Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 43,252 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.