Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.14 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,825 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day moving average is $206.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

