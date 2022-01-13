Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,487 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of National Beverage worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.99 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

