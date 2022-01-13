Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of NovaGold Resources worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.