Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 139,011 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139,011 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.50.

NFLX stock opened at $537.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.