Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,950 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

