Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0118

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.50 million and $621,472.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00078139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.25 or 0.07637049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.51 or 0.99627821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

